Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,069 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 114,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 26,873 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

DFAI traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,592. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

