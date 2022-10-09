Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,448 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.28. 8,306,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,855. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

