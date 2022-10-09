Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,619. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.80 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

