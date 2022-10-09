Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $76.73. 7,697,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

