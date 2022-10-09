Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,282,000. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,611. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79.

