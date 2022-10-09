Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $10.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.10. The stock had a trading volume of 71,354,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,181,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

