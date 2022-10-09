Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after buying an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

