Mizuho Cuts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $37.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 53.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 342,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $1,471,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

