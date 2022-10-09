Mollector Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $230,054.35 (MOL)

Mollector (MOL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Mollector has traded 29% lower against the dollar. Mollector has a market capitalization of $230,054.35 and $37,282.00 worth of Mollector was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mollector token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,378.55 or 0.99989712 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002029 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063647 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Mollector Profile

Mollector (CRYPTO:MOL) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Mollector’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,567,470 tokens. The official message board for Mollector is mollector.medium.com. Mollector’s official Twitter account is @mollectorgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mollector’s official website is mollector.com.

Mollector Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mollector (MOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mollector has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mollector is 0.00260314 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $56.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mollector.com.”

