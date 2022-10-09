MOON Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8,489.50 (MOON)

MOON (MOON) traded 65.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One MOON token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MOON has a total market capitalization of $8,489.50 and $9,851.00 worth of MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MOON has traded up 533.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MOON Token Profile

MOON’s launch date was May 31st, 2022. MOON’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. MOON’s official website is moon-token.co. The Reddit community for MOON is https://reddit.com/r/CryptoCurrency. MOON’s official Twitter account is @moontoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOON (MOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MOON has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MOON is 0 USD and is up 8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $438.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moon-token.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

