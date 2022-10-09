MoonWay Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7,767.47 (MOONWAY)

MoonWay (MOONWAY) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One MoonWay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonWay has traded 70.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonWay has a market capitalization of $7,767.47 and $11,161.00 worth of MoonWay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonWay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MoonWay Profile

MoonWay’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. MoonWay’s official website is www.moonwaybsc.com. The Reddit community for MoonWay is https://reddit.com/r/moonwaybsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MoonWay’s official Twitter account is @moonwaybsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoonWay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonWay (MOONWAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonWay has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MoonWay is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonwaybsc.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonWay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonWay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonWay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonWay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.