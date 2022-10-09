Morgan Stanley Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $102.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NEE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68. The company has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

