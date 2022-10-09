Morgan Stanley Trims Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Target Price to $39.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BFH. TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

NYSE BFH opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.83. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $104.29. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($2.00). Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

