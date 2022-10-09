MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 863 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.01. 360,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $893,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

