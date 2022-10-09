MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,283. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

