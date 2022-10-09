MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,180,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after buying an additional 320,837 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,313,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,783,000 after buying an additional 215,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,257,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. 1,172,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04.

