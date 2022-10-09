MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 38,472 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $36.96. 20,593,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,151,227. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69.

