MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Matson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,738.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,877 shares of company stock worth $2,415,473. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.21. 482,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,858. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

