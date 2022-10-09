MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 0.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,076,000 after buying an additional 2,165,521 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 7,364,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,685,306. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.52.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

