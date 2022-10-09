MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,257 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 3.3% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.06. 159,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,184. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54.

