MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up 1.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ PDP traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $70.09. 21,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.