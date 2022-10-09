MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after buying an additional 233,636 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,229,000 after buying an additional 201,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,801,000 after buying an additional 134,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,449,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 176,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,113. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

