MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 474.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $381,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDLV traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 145,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,633. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52.

