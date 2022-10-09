Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MITQ opened at $1.11 on Friday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

About Moving iMage Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

