Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.
Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN MITQ opened at $1.11 on Friday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.50.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter.
About Moving iMage Technologies
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.
