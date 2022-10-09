MovingOn Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,293.00 (MOVON)

MovingOn Finance (MOVON) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, MovingOn Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovingOn Finance has a total market capitalization of $193,794.72 and approximately $11,293.00 worth of MovingOn Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovingOn Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MovingOn Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009807 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MovingOn Finance Profile

MovingOn Finance’s genesis date was May 9th, 2022. MovingOn Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 tokens. The official website for MovingOn Finance is www.movingon.finance. MovingOn Finance’s official Twitter account is @movingonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovingOn Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovingOn Finance (MOVON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MovingOn Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MovingOn Finance is 0.00267062 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movingon.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovingOn Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovingOn Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovingOn Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovingOn Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovingOn Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.