Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after acquiring an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after acquiring an additional 588,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $15.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,806,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,935,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

