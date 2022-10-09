NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,697,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,640. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68. The company has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

