NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173,000 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.73. 7,697,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,640. The company has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

