Num ARS Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,113.00 (NUARS)

Num ARS (NUARS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Num ARS has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Num ARS has a market capitalization of $89,368.32 and $11,113.00 worth of Num ARS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Num ARS token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Num ARS Token Profile

Num ARS’s genesis date was October 21st, 2021. Num ARS’s total supply is 320,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,852,342 tokens. The official website for Num ARS is num.finance. The official message board for Num ARS is t.me/numfinance. Num ARS’s official Twitter account is @num_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Num ARS (NUARS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Num ARS has a current supply of 320,200,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Num ARS is 0.00347597 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $894.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://num.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Num ARS directly using U.S. dollars.

