Obsidium (OBS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $24,364.07

Obsidium (OBS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Obsidium has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. Obsidium has a total market capitalization of $24,364.07 and $80,496.00 worth of Obsidium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obsidium token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Obsidium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Obsidium Profile

Obsidium was first traded on January 20th, 2022. Obsidium’s total supply is 14,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,075,000 tokens. The official website for Obsidium is obsidium.io. Obsidium’s official message board is medium.com/@obsidium. Obsidium’s official Twitter account is @obsidium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Obsidium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Obsidium (OBS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Obsidium has a current supply of 14,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Obsidium is 0.00480045 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://obsidium.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obsidium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obsidium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obsidium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obsidium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.