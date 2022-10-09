Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

