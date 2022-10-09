Omnisphere DAO Price Tops $0.0000 (OSPD)

Omnisphere DAO (OSPD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Omnisphere DAO has a market capitalization of $315,002.15 and $12,404.00 worth of Omnisphere DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnisphere DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omnisphere DAO has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Omnisphere DAO

Omnisphere DAO was first traded on April 11th, 2022. Omnisphere DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens. Omnisphere DAO’s official Twitter account is @omnispheredao. The official website for Omnisphere DAO is omnispheredao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnisphere DAO (OSPD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Omnisphere DAO has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Omnisphere DAO is 0.00000908 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,611.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omnispheredao.com/.”

