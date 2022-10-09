One Day In July LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 115.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

