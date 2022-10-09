One Day In July LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

One Day In July LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $175.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

