One Day In July LLC Has $23.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

One Day In July LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.94. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.30 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

