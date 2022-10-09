One Day In July LLC Has $33.65 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 7.9% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. One Day In July LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,655 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,418 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,628,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,990,000.

IEF stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $116.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

