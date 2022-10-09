One Day In July LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

One Day In July LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,884,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 64,619 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

