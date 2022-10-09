One Day In July LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

One Day In July LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,306 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $300,412,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.89 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.83 and a one year high of $110.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

