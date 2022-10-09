Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Lessened by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.26. 1,446,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,761. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

