Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of OXBR opened at $2.20 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

