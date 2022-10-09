Oxygen Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Oxygen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $242,226.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen was first traded on November 30th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,416,546 tokens. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @oxygen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxygen’s official website is www.oxygen.org.

Oxygen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxygen (OXY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oxygen has a current supply of 9,999,999,994.042114 with 37,369,218.055611 in circulation. The last known price of Oxygen is 0.04779358 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $233,459.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oxygen.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.