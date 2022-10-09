Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 462.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 161.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PTNQ traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. 48,168 shares of the company traded hands. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93.

