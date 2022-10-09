PAID Network Price Reaches $0.0205 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $37,812.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 tokens. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 83,070,175 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.01812416 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $31,818.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

