Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $207.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $274.33 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.13.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $213.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.29.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,769 shares of company stock worth $24,124,415. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $522,352,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $410,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.