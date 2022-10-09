Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WPC opened at $71.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.