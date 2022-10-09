Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $334,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,259 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,196,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,827,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after buying an additional 604,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $34.29.

