Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,711 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 126,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $63.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

