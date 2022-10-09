Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of VOO opened at $333.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

