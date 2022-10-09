Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $62.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28.

