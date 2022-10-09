Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $75,000 Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,490 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,995 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $126,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 546,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 467.1% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 367,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 302,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.46.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.0061 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -5.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.